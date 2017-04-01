Duminy to join Lancashire on Kolpak

Proteas batsman JP Duminy has signed a two-year Kolpak deal with English county Lancashire effectively ending his international career.

Duminy has struggled for form with the bat recently and has opted for the long-term security and big money of a Kolpak deal.

The Protea allrounder said: “I am very excited to be joining such a prestigious club as Lancashire and can’t wait to be contributing on and off the field, especially with the youngsters coming through.

“I look forward to scoring plenty of runs and taking plenty of wickets in the new county season and aiming to help Lancashire towards silverware next season.”

Duminy is especially looking forward to lining up alongside young England man Haseeb Hameed.

He added: “Haseeb is an exciting talent and a proper opener, in South Africa we don’t have those so it will be great to see one up close and maybe get a selfie.”

Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple welcomed the left-hander to Old Trafford: “JP is a real class act and even though his Test batting is up to shit right now we are confident he will find form against the vast array of mediocre bowlers that frequent the County Championship.”

Duminy opened up on the reasons for his departure from Proteas cricket: “Every other day I’ve had to read some half-arsed opinion piece about why I should be dropped from all forms of cricket and rocketed into space and I really just couldn’t take it anymore. Nobody loves me anymore, can’t JP get any love for all he’s done for SA cricket? Oh well they can shove it now.”

It is understood Duminy’s contract will bankrupt the County within in a year but they hope the exposure will be great for cricket.