Elliott happy with security in Pakistan

The security measures put in place for the World XI tour to Pakistan are to the liking of former Black Caps allrounder Grant Elliott.

The World XI are set to play three T20 internationals on September 12, 13 and 15 in Lahore.

No international cricket has taken place in Pakistan, barring a visit by Zimbabwe in 2015, since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus by militants.

Elliot told the New Zealand Herald: “We get the reports from all the relevant agencies such as FICA (Federation of International Cricket Associations) and independent security firms.

“You assess the risks involved and make a decision as a family. Of course the players are getting paid but, if no one felt safe, no one would be going.

“These are small steps in returning cricket to Pakistan on a more permanent basis. It’s sad for them that they never play at home. They always talk about it with such passion. I think we can expect enthusiastic crowds. Wherever you go there are risks, and being away from home for long periods is always tough on the family.”

Elliott retired from international cricket earlier this year but remains active on the T20 scene where he has turned out for the Lahore Qalanders in the Pakistan Super League.

He went on to add: “I got to know a few people in Pakistani cricket when I performed pretty well in those tournaments.

“I’m also excited about some opportunities which might open up with the Lahore owners. They’ve just bought the Durban Qalandars franchise in South Africa, and I will be their assistant coach in November-December [for the inaugural Global League].

“That doesn’t mean my playing days are over. I’m still keen to play, and have another year with the Birmingham Bears. I’ve just finished a successful tournament there.

“The shorter format is something I’m still passionate about, so I may as well keep doing it.

“I thrived with the captaincy of the Bears towards the end. I enjoy helping younger guys achieve the pathways they want.”

World XI squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Hashim Amla, Samuel Badree, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Grant Elliott, Tamim Iqbal, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Tim Paine, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Darren Sammy