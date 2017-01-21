Hales out of tour

Opening batsman Alex Hales will miss the remainder of England’s tour of India after scans revealed that he fractured his right hand during the second ODI against India on Thursday in Cuttack.

Hales sustained the injury attempting to catch MS Dhoni in the outfield and jarred his hand on the ground.

He will return to England on Saturday and will see a hand surgeon next week.

Hales has struggled for form in India scoring 9 and 14 in the first two ODIs.

Hales will be replaced in the T20 squad by wicketkeeper batsman Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow has not played a T20I since the visit of Sri Lanka in the English summer of 2016, he has scored 195 runs in 20 matches at an average of 17.72.

The explosive batsman enjoyed a stellar 2016 in Test cricket but has struggled to establish himself in the lim