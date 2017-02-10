Handscomb backs himself for India

Australia rookie middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb feels that the best way to play in India is not to second guess yourself and to back your skills.

Much like fellow young Aussie Matt Renshaw, Handscomb has said he will look to use the sweep shot when necessary.

Handscomb is fortunate to have toured India before with Australia A and will be looking to fall back on that experience.

The 25-year-old told gathered press in Dubai: “I learnt to back my own game plan, back my skills, try not to be too worried about what the ball is doing off the wicket and still be confident coming down the track but also off the back foot and if I need to sweep, try and sweep as well.”

Handscomb feels that a positive mindset and intent will serve him well in India.

He added: “I’ll be looking to use my feet and be positive going either forward or back to the spinners.

“Finding a game plan there, sticking to it and hopefully scoring some runs.”

The young man has enjoyed a brilliant start to his Test career in just seven innings he has scored two hundreds and two fifties and averages 99.75 so far.

He recently proved his versatility by standing in as wicketkeeper in the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series when Matthew Wade was forced to withdraw with an injury.

Handscomb feels the unpredictable nature of the turn in India presents the biggest challenge, especially to batsmen unfamiliar with the conditions.

He went on: “I guess it just turns more and it’s unpredictable turn.

“From the middle of the wicket it can go relatively straight by the looks of it but out of the footmarks or even wide of the centre of the wicket it can really spin and quite aggressively.

“It’ll just be trusting our defence and seeing how we go.”

The First Test against India gets underway on February 22 in Pune.