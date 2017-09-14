Head looking forward to going up the order

Australia batsman Travis Head is looking forward to getting more opportunities to bat at number four for his country.

Head averages 40.75 after 25 ODIs notching one century so far but having limited chances to bat for long periods.

His single ODI ton came when he opened the batting for Australia and he could get another opportunity to do so if Aaron Finch fails to recover from a calf injury in time for Sunday’s first match against India.

Of moving up to number four Head said: “I’m excited by the opportunity to go up the order again.

“I feel confident and it was nice to get some time in the middle the other day to get a feel for the wicket and the conditions.”

The 23-year-old has impressed assistant coach David Saker with his hard work in training.

Saker backed Head to prove his quality further up the order before Finch suffered a calf strain.

The assistant coach said: “Hopefully he’s the one that can do it.

“He just seems to keep getting better every time he plays for Australia, so that’s a real positive.

“His training ethic is as good as you’d get so it’s a good reward for him.”

Head has notched a half century in each of his three innings at number four in ODIs for Australia.