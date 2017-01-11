Head wants to go big

Faced with a potential move up the order to fill the slot vacated by George Bailey in the Australia middle order Travis Head has indicated he wants to convert his starts into big runs against Pakistan.

Head is up against stiff competition for the role though with big hitters Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn also gunning for the coveted number four slot.

When asked after a training session whether the axing of opener Aaron Finch and Bailey represented a seismic shift in the ODI team Head replied: “Yeah, there’s great opportunity at the minute.

“I guess they rewarded me a little bit [after] some okay performances in South Africa. I was able to get some back-to-back scores but probably wasn’t able to get that big score that I was looking for, so yeah, given an opportunity in this series, I’ll be looking to do that.”

Head has been consistent in his ODI career so far without setting the world on fire, passing 30 on nine occasions in his 14 ODI knocks but reaching fifty only three times and recording a highest score of 57.

Of his recent form Head said: “Little bit satisfied, little bit disappointed I wasn’t able to go on and get a bigger score [against New Zealand].

“I think I had the opportunity to do that in a few games and wasn’t able to do that, so if I get my opportunity come couple of days’ time I’ll be definitely looking forward to it. I’m in good form and I feel really good, batting really well in the nets and, yeah, looking forward to getting back out there.”

Head has another arrow in his quiver in the form of his bowling which has proved handy both for Australia and in the Big Bash League.

He went on: “Yeah, I guess it’s something that I’ve worked really hard on.

“I’ve got some results this year, which has been satisfying. I guess, looking into the Big Bash, I probably haven’t got the runs I would have liked, I feel I’ve been batting really well but haven’t contributed to the wins with the bat, but I’ve been able to do a job with the ball.

“So I think, coming out of the Big Bash, I feel confident, with the bat and with the ball, but it’s nice to get some results with the ball, because it’s been a lot of hard work over the last few months.”

Head was left in awe of his Aussie teammates finishing ability particularly in the series against New Zealand.

He added: “I think it’s scary now what you can get in the last 20 overs of a one-dayer if you set a great platform, which is what we’ve done against New Zealand.

“We were able to set good platforms and give 25 overs to playing like T20. Yeah, it definitely brings in guys into it, a lot more than [before]. Lynny’s batting fantastic, yeah, he can clear the fence with ease, so if we build a good platform and if he’s in that middle order, it’s scary what we can get.”

When quizzed about a possible Test call Head insisted that the Shield was where he would need to make his case.

Head said: “You’re going to do what you can do in Shield cricket, I guess, get runs and wickets, and if you’re performing, then I guess the next couple of one-day games, if you’re in the team and getting runs at the right time – we’ve seen with a lot of guys, runs at the right time helps, but looking forward to the next five games and trying to do my job in the side, stay in the side, and see what happens.”