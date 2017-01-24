Hesson frustrated after Wagner run-out controversy

After Neil Wagner was controversially run-out during the second test against Bangladesh, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has called for the system to be reviewed.

When Wagner came back for a second run, he seemingly grounded his bat but when the ball hit the wickets, his bat and his feet were off the ground, calling for the third umpire to give him out.

The incident left Hesson frustrated as he saw the decision unfair given that Wagner had grounded his bat and was comfortably in.

He also asked for officials to review the system.

“It seems a little bit unfair,” Hesson said.

“When your bat bounces over the line, once you’ve made your ground, that’s not really what the run-out’s all about.

“I personally think it (the rule) needs a bit of tinkering.”

The run-out didn’t affect the result of the Test match as the Black Caps completed a tour white-wash, winning all their matches against Bangladesh, which included, two Test matches, three One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.