ICC congratulates Misbah and Younis for successful careers

The International Cricket Council has congratulated Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan on their international careers, which have ended with retirement following Pakistan’s Test series in the West Indies.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement that captain Misbah and former captain Younis had been at the heart of some of Pakistan’s most memorable performances making them popular and admired around the world.

David Richardson: “Both these batsmen have given so much to the sport and fans over their careers.

“Misbah has been the bedrock of many a Pakistan innings, time and time again extricating his team from difficult situations with a terrific temperament. He knew how to graft for his runs but could also be inventive and score at a brisk pace, as was evident during his impressive 56-ball century against Australia in 2014 in Abu Dhabi, which equaled Viv Richards’s world record.

“He was a leader who took charge at a difficult time and led the team on a journey to the No.1 position in the ICC Test rankings. He was a true sportsman and role model, deservingly winning the ICC’s Spirit of Cricket Award for 2016.

“Younis has been one of Pakistan’s finest batsmen, also often coming up with his best efforts when the chips were down. A triple-century in Tests at home against Sri Lanka and a double-century in a series-levelling effort in India are just a couple of the performances that have placed him in a league above the rest.

“A particularly fine player of spin bowling, Younis was also an able captain who led Pakistan in all three formats of the game with the highlight being victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in England in 2009.

“On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate both these batsmen on their wonderful careers and wish them every success in whatever they pursue in the years to come.”

Misbah-ul-Haq

ICC awards and rankings

· ICC Spirit of Cricket Award 2016

· Top-ranked in the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for T20I Batsmen in April 2008

Career highlights

· Tests: Scored 5222 runs in 75 Tests with 10 centuries and 39 half-centuries

· ODIs: – Scored 5122 runs in 162 ODIs with 42 half-centuries

· T20Is: – Scored 788 runs in 39 T20Is with three half-centuries

· Was part of the side that won the ICC World Twenty20 2009

· Was a member of the side that reached the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2007

· Was a member of the side that reached the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

As captain

· Led Pakistan to the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings in August 2016

· Led Pakistan to the quarterfinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015

Younis Khan

ICC awards and rankings

· Attained No. 1 in MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen in March 2009

· Was named in the ICC Test team of the Year in 2015

Career highlights

· Tests: Scored 10,099 runs in 118 Tests with 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries

· ODIs: Scored 7249 runs in 265 ODIs with 7 centuries and 48 half-centuries

· T20Is: 442 runs in 25 T20Is with two half-centuries

· Was a member of the side that reached the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011

· His best in Tests was 313 versus Sri Lanka at Karachi in 2009.

As captain

· Led Pakistan to victory in the ICC World Twenty20 in 2009