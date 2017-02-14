India retain squad for Oz Tests

India have retained the same squad from the Test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the series against Australia.

The first Test gets underway on February 23 in Pune with India looking to extend their 19 match unbeaten streak in the game’s longest format.

Australia meanwhile will be looking to snap a nine match losing streak in Asia and erase the memories of their horror series in Sri Lanka last year.

It seems very likely that India will retain the same XI as they fielded against Bangladesh but they may consider adding an extra spinner in place of one of the three seamers who took on the Tiger’s.

Jayant Yadav would be the obvious choice to come in with Bhuvneshwar Kumar likely to drop out of the XI should this take place.

India’s top order looks settled and in good nick so triple centurion Karun Nair is unlikely to play in Pune.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, W Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund and Hardik Pandya.