IPL auction rundown

The Indian Premier League player auction has become an event almost on its own attracting media scrutiny and attention from cricket fans worldwide.

This year’s edition provided us with out fair share of surprises and some trends continued from year’s gone by.

Here is our take on the auction from our unique perspective.

The Headliners

We have to start this article off with the man who fetched a record price in the IPL auction, England allrounder Ben Stokes who will compete in the IPL just over a year since his final over heartbreak in India at the 2016 World T20.

Stokes sold for an incredible INR 14.5 crore (USD 2.16 million approx.) to Rising Pune Supergiants which is only surprising because of the sheer size of the fee.

The fiery left-handed bat and right-arm seam bowler has been a consistently outstanding performer for England and his game is seemingly tailor made for this kind of tournament.

It was a day of records for English players as Tymal Mills fetched a record fee for a specialist bowler joining the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 12 crore ( roughly USD 1.8 million).

Eoin Morgan would also fetch a tidy fee as he was snapped up by Kings XI Punjab who appear to have forgotten to buy top quality bowlers, again.

The quick impressed a few people in the recent T20I series in India and his raw pace makes him a handful on any surface.

The Delhi Daredevils purchased two top quality fast bowlers in the form of Protea Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins of Australia who cost the franchise close to US$1.4mil.

Both Cummins and Rabada bowl consistently above 140Kph and have enough variations to keep batsmen on their toes.

It will be both quick bowlers first IPL with Rabada having just burst on the scene and Cummins having spent a long spell on the sidelines due to persistent injuries.

New Zealand quick Trent Boult also fetched a pretty penny selling for roughly US$750,000 to the Kolkata Knight Riders who also spent big on England seam-bowling allrounder Chris Woakes.

The Saffas

Rabada was the only South African to attract a big bid and indeed the only Protea to be bought at the auction at all.

A number of big name Proteas players were retained by their franchises though so we will still possibly get to see AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris and Tabraiz Shamsi turn out in the T20 Showpiece.

South Africa’s international commitments at the end of April could be a big factor in the decision not to buy too many Proteas but doesn’t account for why Kyle Abbott, whose Kolpak contract allows him to play IPL, was not snapped up.

The biggest surprise though has to be that number one T20I bowler Imran Tahir went unsold at the auction.

The Outsiders

For the first time ever in IPL history the tournament will feature players from Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi who recently overtook Dawlat Zadran to become Afghanistan’s all-time leading ODI wicket-taker sold for his base price and could prove to be a valuable asset to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Joining him in David Warner’s orange army will be young leg spinner Rashid Khan who was able to spark a mini bidding war pushing his price up to approximately US$595,000, high praise for an 18-year-old who turns out for an associate team.

UAE batsman Chirag Suri was snapped up for his base price, a paltry US$14,000 but he is a talented young man who recently smashed 64 opening the batting for Heriot-Watt University Dubai in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals.

The Indians

The franchises tended to skew towards youth when looking at home grown players with the highest prices being attached to allrounder Karn Sharma and death bowling specialist Thangarasu Natarajan.

The 25-year-old worked as a railway porter and played tennis ball cricket in his spare time until he was spotted and given a place in the Tamil Nadu team in 2015.

Natarajan’s rise to prominence is an incredible story and doubtless the big payday will not be the end of his rags to riches tale but rather the beginning of a new chapter.

Meanwhile big name India stars like Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan and RP Singh went unsold.

The bargain basket

Some players surprised us not for the fact that they were bought or went unsold but rather that they sold for such paltry sums.

Jason Roy went unsold in the first round of bidding before fetching a price of around US$150,000 which seems an absolute steal for a man who has proven his credentials at the top of the order in limited overs cricket.

Another devastating opener New Zealand’s Martin Guptill sold for the same price as his inexperienced Black Caps teammates Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson.

On the back of a brilliant show in the T20I series against Australia Asela Gunaratne sold for his base price, his ability to finish an innings should have attracted far more money but only the Mumbai Indians wanted him.

Mitchell Johnson sold for around US$300,000 which sounds a lot but it was his base price and this is a man who has reinvented himself as a powerplay specialist for the Perth Scorchers helping them win a record third BBL title.

The unsold masses

We have already mentioned a few players who have gone unsold in the shape of Abbott and Tahir as well as some India veterans but they were not the only stars to miss out.

Stokes tormenter and Shane Warne non-fan Marlon Samuels missed out perhaps for fear that he would put his feet up on all the furniture in an unbecoming fashion while his fellow West Indian Evin Lewis, who smashed a T20I hundred against India also surprisingly attracted no bids.

The other South Africans to miss out were Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Kolpak departure David Wiese, Theunis de Bruyn, Dwaine Pretorius, Robbie Frylinck, Rassie Van der Dussen and Christiaan Jonker.

A number of players who put on star performances in the BBL also went unsold foremost among them Michael Klinger, Ben Dunk, Sean Abbott, Brad Haddin and New Zealander and Sydney Sixers overseas pro Colin Munro.

Jonny Bairstow and Alex Hales missed out seemingly because international commitments could see them leave early.

IPL squads after the auction

Delhi Daredevils:

Existing Players: JP Duminy, Mohammed Shami, Quinton de Kock, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Zaheer Khan, Sam Billings, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, CV Milind, Syed Ahmed, Pratyush Singh.

Players Bought: Angelo Mathews (2 Cr), Corey Anderson (1 Cr), Kagiso Rabada (5 Cr), Pat Cummins (4.50 Cr), Ankit Bawne (INR 10 Lakhs), Aditya Tare (25 Lakhs), Murugan Ashwin (1 Cr), Navdeep Saini (10 lakh), Shashank Singh (10 Lakh)

Gujarat Lions:

Existing Players: Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Bravo, Aaron Finch, Dwayne Smith, Dinesh Karthik, Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Andrew Tye, Ishan Kishan, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivil Kaushik, Shadab Jakati, Jaydev Shah.

Players Bought: Nathu Singh (50 Lakh), Basil Thampy (85 Lakh), Tejas Singh Baroka (10 Lakhs), Manpreet Gony (60 Lakhs), Jason Roy (1 Cr), Munaf Patel (30 Lakh), Chirag Suri (10 Lakh), Shelly Shaurya (10 Lakh), Shubham Agrawal (10 Lakh), Pratham Singh (10 Lakh), AkshDeep Nath (10 Lakh)

Kings XI Punjab:

Existing Players: David Miller, Manan Vohra, Axar Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh, Anureet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha, M Vijay, Nikhil Naik, Mohit Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, KC Cariappa, Armaan Jaffer, Pardeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, Hashim Amla.

Players Bought: Eoin Morgan (2 Cr), Rahul Tewatia (25 Lakhs), T Natarajan (3 Cr), Matt Henry (50 Lakhs), Varun Aaron (2.80 Cr), Martin Guptill (50 Lakh), Darren Sammy (30 Lakh), Rinku Singh (10 Lakh)

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Existing Players: Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput, Andre Russell

Players Bought: Trent Boult (5 Cr), Chris Woakes (4.20 Cr), Rishi Dhawan (55 Lakh), Nathan Coulter-Nile (3.5 Cr), Rovman Powell (30 Lakh), R Sanjay Yadav (10 Lakh), Ishank Jaggi (10 Lakh), Darren Bravo (50 Lakh), Sayan Ghosh (10 Lakh)

Mumbai Indians:

Existing Players: Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Gopal, Lendl Simmons, Vinay Kumar, Parthiv Patel, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, J Suchith, Hardik Pandya, Jos Buttler, Tim Southee, Jithesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Punia.

Players Bought: Nicholas Pooran (30 Lakh), Mitchell Johnson (2 Cr), K Gowtham (2 Cr), Karn Sharma (3.2 Cr), Saurabh Tiwary (30 Lakh), A Gunarathna (30 Lakh), K Khejroliya (10 Lakh)

Rising Pune Supergiants:

Existing Players: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Steven Smith, Faf du Plessis, Mitchell Marsh, Ashok Dinda, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Ankit Sharma, Ishwar Pandey, Adam Zampa, Jaskaran Singh, Baba Aparajith, Deepak Chahar, Usman Khawaja, Mayank Agarwal.

Players Bought: Ben Stokes (14.50 Cr), Jaydev Unadkat (30 Lakh), Rahul Chahar (10 Lakh), Saurabh Kumar (10 Lakh), Dan Christian (1 Cr), Milind Tandon (10 Lakh), R Tripathi (10 Lakh), Manoj Tiwary (50 Lakh), Lockie Ferguson (50 Lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Existing Players: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, S Aravind, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi

Players Bought: Pawan Negi (1 Cr), Tymal Mills (12 Cr), Aniket Choudhary (INR 2 Cr), Praveen Dubey (10 Lakh), Billy Stanlake (30 Lakh)

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Existing Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha, Ricky Bhui, Kane Williamson, Siddarth Kaul, Bipul Sharma, Ashish Nehra, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Cutting, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mustafizur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar.

Players bought: Tanmay Agarwal (10 Lakhs), Mohammad Nabi (30 Lakh), Ekalavya Dwivedi (75 Lakh), Rashid Khan (4 Cr), Pravin Tambe (10 Lakh), Chris Jordan (50 Lakh), Ben Laughlin (30 Lakh), Mohammed Siraj (2.60 Cr)