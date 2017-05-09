England Test captain Joe Root is hoping that fast bowler Mark Wood will be another option for the selectors when the national side resume white clothing cricket later this summer.

The 27-year-old Wood, who has had three ankle operations in the last year, made a return to the England team in the two ODIs against Ireland and impressed with his pace.

Wood returned figures of 1/24 from six overs and 2/38 off eight overs as England beat Ireland in both games to seal a series whitewash.

Root, who has replaced Alastair Cook as Test skipper and will captain his country for the first time against South Africa in July, however has cautioned against rushing the Durham paceman back into action.

England have selected Wood in there 15-man squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy starting next month and Root said the bowler must be monitored after the tournament.

In quotes published on Cricinfo, Root said: “First of all, we need to make sure he’s fit for the Champions Trophy, and then see how his body is.

“Hopefully he’ll be another option in terms of Test cricket later this summer, but there’s no point in looking too far ahead.

“There is a psychological element to [coming back from injury]. By the time we play in the Champions Trophy, you can’t ease into any spell, you’ve got to be ready from ball one, and that’s what he’s got to try and get right leading up to the tournament.

“With all due respect to Ireland, if you are playing against the best nations, if you are not quite on it, they will punish you and that can be devastating.

“It’s been a very good comeback from Woody, and a great start, but it’s a great opportunity now to go through the next stage and get himself in a really good place, feeling confident in the ankle and ready to go from the off.”