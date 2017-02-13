Kohli pleased with big win

India skipper Virat Kohli was pleased with his team’s efforts in what turned out to be a hard fought win over Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad.

Kohli’s men completed a 208 run win by bowling out the visitors for 250 on the final day but not before some spirited lower order resistance from Bangladesh.

At the post match presentation Kohli offered: “It was a good wicket to bat on, good toss to win, putting massive runs on the board helps. Bangladesh batted well in the first innings, the plan was to get into good habits and we have a big series coming up as well and the bowlers got into their rhythm and all in all a good game for us.

“The bowlers found ways to get batsmen out, that’s been the characteristic of our team. We didn’t get overexcited. Ishant’s spell was outstanding, coming with a soft ball, reversing it at pace.

“If we have two world class spinners in the side, you can tell the fast bowlers to come in and attack and the partnership between them and the spinners is great.”

The seamers picked up seven vital wickets for India which came as something of a surprise with the skipper particularly impressed with the effort of Umesh Yadav.

Kohli added: “Umesh was a revelation really. It’s been coming off nicely, last year was something that I didn’t expect to happen.”

The India skipper believes the key to his success has been his aggressive mindset tempered with common sense.

He went on: “I just go into each game with a fresh mind, try to be aggressive, but not over-attack. I’m very comfortable with where my batting is.”

The captain admitted that India already had one eye on the upcoming series against Australia who arrive later this month for a four-Test series.

The skipper conceded that while they are looking forward to facing Australia, they believed the series against England was the biggest of the season.

Kohli would go on to say: “I thought England was the biggest series for us this season, but having won that 4-0, we want to consolidate on that against Australia. Everyone’s minds and hearts are already on it.

“The crowd was outstanding throughout the five days. There have been a lot of people coming in to watch the Test matches, they want to come and see us play and we’ve been giving them entertainment. I hope this continues”