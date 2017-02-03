KP pulls out of IPL

Former England skipper and T20 gun-for-hire Kevin Pietersen has pulled out of the IPL Auction scheduled to take place later this month.

Pietersen has had a busy winter turning out for the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge and the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League but has now returned home to the UK.

Pietersen tweeted: “I won’t be going into the IPL auction.

“My winter has been too busy with all my travel & I don’t want to spend April/May away too!”

Pietersen has turned out for five different franchises in the India Premier League in the past but played just four games for the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2016 edition after sustaining an injury.

Pietersen has also been slapped with a AUS$5,000 for his reaction to umpire Shawn Craig’s decision not to give Sam Whiteman out during the Stars clash with the eventual BBL winners the Perth Scorchers in the semifinals last month.

The veteran batsman was mic’d up for the encounter and said on air: “Shocker. Absolute shocker.

“He (the umpire) said it could have been glove or it could have been pad. I said ‘Well, he’s got big gloves and big pads to reach that’.

“Massive. Massive nick.”

Pietersen contested the fine from match referee David Talalla having earlier accepted the charges.

The hearing was held on February 2nd where Talalla upheld the fine. Pietersen has the option to appeal the decision and take it to a Cricket Australia Code of Conduct Commissioner.