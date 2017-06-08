Former Australia paceman has backed India to be successful at the Champions Trophy but hopes his nation can recover from two washouts.

Lee feels that the India team under Virat Kohli has an excellent balance and is full of form players.

Speaking at a charity event the former quick said: “It’s been a pretty good tournament so far. And the thing I have enjoyed is watching India play some really good cricket. India have a good chance and also I want to back my country Australia.”

Australia face a must win clash with England in their final match with the hosts having already qualified for the semi-finals.

Pakistan’s victory over South Africa means that a win against Sri Lanka won’t guarantee India a spot in the final four but they are certainly in pole position.

Lee added: “They (India) had a great win against Pakistan the other night (on June 4), It was a clinical win. They have got the right team and have got some great balance with batting and bowling. I see them going a long way in the tournament.”

Australia got out of jail once with rain saving them when they were against the ropes in their match with the Black Caps but rain would then rob them of almost certain victory against Bangladesh, leaving them needing to beat England to move out of the reach of those two teams who face off in the final round of Group matches.

Lee went on: “Two games washed out, one against the Kiwis (New Zealand) and one the other night (against Bangladesh), it wasn’t good for Australia. But it’s a good group they are in.”