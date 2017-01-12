Lynnsanity off the leash

Australia have named the XI that will take on Pakistan at the Gabba in the first ODI with skipper Steve Smith saying that Chris Lynn will be allowed to play his natural game.

Tall fast bowler Billy Stanlake will be the second debutant in the team after impressing in the Matador Cup and Big Bash League.

Fans of T20 cricket will already be familiar with Chris Lynn who has starred in the Caribbean Premier League, the IPL and the BBL.

Lynn is a clean hitter with a penchant for rapid scoring and if he gets going he can take the game away from the opposition in a hurry.

The Brisbane Heat man has been managing pain from a bulging disc in his neck but has been deemed fit enough to play.

Batsman Travis Head has earned himself a promotion to the top of the order having impressed up top during the Matador Cup.

Smith said of Lynn: “He’s got a licence to play the way he wants to play.

“But 50 overs is a long time so you’ve also got be a bit smarter with the way you play, but he’s got some freedom to go out and play nice and positively.

“He’s been a bit stiff and sore in the last couple of days but he’s confident he’ll be able to play and do well.

“He’s been in red hot form and hopefully he can bring that to the international stage.

“I’ve watched him in the nets in the last couple of days and he’s hit the ball hard and well so hopefully he can do the same for us.”

With Head and Glenn Maxwell taking their place in the XI there is no room for the leading ODI wicket-taker of 2016 Adam Zampa.

Usman Khawaja has earned a recall to the squad but won’t play in the first ODI with Australia keen to try out a new combination.

Smith added: “It was a tough call [to leave out Khawaja]

“I think looking around the squad, Maxwell was in the last group and it was good to get him into the line-up.

“And Travis Head played very well in the last series and we’ve seen him play very well at the top of the order in the Matador Cup so it’s given him an opportunity at the top and we’ve got plenty of power down the order.

“It’s a good opportunity for Travis, but unlucky for Usman.”

Smith was excited at the prospect of playing with the lanky Stanlake who has impressed him in the Big Bash.

The skipper added: “I think he’s going to be the tallest player to play for Australia so it’s great having those kind of guys in the team.

“He bowls with good pace and it looks like he bowls with good control as well so it’s a good opportunity for him tomorrow.

“He should get bounce, he’s releases the ball from high enough. He’s an exciting prospect.”

Australia XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake