Misbah will lead Pakistan in Sydney

After a week filled with speculation about the future of Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq the PCB have confirmed that he will play in Sydney and lead the team.

Misbah spoke about the likelihood of retirement being imminent after Pakistan’s stunning collapse in the second Test in Melbourne.

PCB’s director (media) Amjad Hussain said: “Misbah will play at Sydney and he will be captain.”

It seems very likely that Misbah will step down as skipper after the tour of Australia ends, Misbah said: “I always believed that if I couldn’t contribute to the team then it’s no point staying there.

“This is a point where I need to think about that, even before the next game [in Sydney] and after the series. Next couple of days I will think about it and decide what to do. There is no point in hanging around and doing nothing.”

Misbah has had a lean run of form of late and made a duck as Pakistan crumbled on the final day when the draw seemed a lock.

The skipper conceded that he had thought about retirement before adding: “I was thinking about my retirement long ago, even when I was playing against England in Dubai.

“I was thinking then that we had possibly Tests against India, so I would play that and that’s it.

“But then we had difficult tours like England, New Zealand and Australia, I thought that is not right time. I’ve been there for last six-seven years, developing this team.

I have to face these difficult series. That is why I hung around. Even at that stage my plan was not to play for another two-three years. I have to think about that, haven’t finalised it.”