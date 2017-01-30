Morgan pleads for DRS in T20

After losing their first T20 international against India, England captain Eoin Morgan was left furious when Joe Root was on the receiving end of a bad umpiring decision.

Chasing 144 runs to win the match, England only needed eight runs to secure victory with India’s Jasprit Bumrah bowling the last over.

However, Root was given out by the umpire for an lbw on the first ball of the over, despite replays showing there was an inside edge first.

England’s woes continued as Jos Butler was bowled later in the over as Morgan’s men failed to successfully complete the run chase.

Root’s incident called for Morgan to suggest the DRS system to be introduced in the 20-over format, but he didn’t take anything away from Bumrah’s brilliant over.

“If that happened in a big game in a World T20, you would be fuming with that decision,” Morgan said after the match.

“The first ball of the final over didn’t go our way, and it swung momentum in their favour quite a lot. It’s disappointing, and it proved quite costly in the end.

“When there is a lot on the line – like if that was in a World T20 – you might have to consider bringing in DRS. Umpires are human, they do make mistakes.

“We felt 145 was a reasonable total to chase and we were right up with the rate, the game never really got beyond us.

“Buttler hitting six off the last ball of the 19th over, and going into the final over only needing eight runs, you should win that that game nine times out of 10.

“But Bumrah was magnificent and full credit to them to fightback like they did here tonight.

“There has been very littler between the sides throughout the series and, it all now comes down to Bangalore – it should be a great game!”