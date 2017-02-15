Ngarava added to Zimbabwe squad

Uncapped starlet Richard Ngarava has been included in Zimbabwe’s squad for the five-match one-day international series against Afghanistan.

The series gets underway on Thursday February 16 at the Harare Sports Club in the Zimbabwean capital.

The 19-year-old left-arm seamer, who impressed at the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh, only made his List A debut for Zimbabwe A against Afghanistan A earlier this month before his bow for Manicaland Mountaineers in the provincial one-day competition, the Pro50 Championship, this past weekend.

Ngarava took 3/24 against Afghanistan A in the third One Day match that took place in Harare on February 5.

Twenty-one-year-old pace bowler Carl Mumba, who received his first Test and ODI caps for Zimbabwe in October/November last year, has also been added to the final squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Mumba announced his arrival on the international scene by taking 4 for 50 in a Test match against Sri Lanka and is considered one the brightest prospects in Zimbabwe cricket.

Zimbabwe had last week named a 14-man squad, with the selectors leaving room for two more players until after the Pro50 Championship matches.

The series is Zimababwe’s first since the conclusion of a triangular series against Sri Lanka and the West Indies last November.

Zimbabwe squad: Graeme Cremer (capt), Peter Moor (wk), Ryan Burl, Tarisai Musakanda, Sikandar Raza, Malcolm Waller, Elton Chigumbura, Wellington Masakadza, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Christopher Mpofu, Nathan Waller, Craig Ervine, Solomon Mire, Richard Ngarava, Carl Mumba