Ngidi withdrawn from ODI squad

Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the ODI series against Sri Lanka with a left abdominal muscle wall injury.

Ngidi sustained the injury during the third T20I against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Tuesday and will need 3-4 weeks to recover.

The fast bowler suffered the injury while fielding in the covers, he dived to his left to stop a furious square drive from Dinesh Chandimal and landed awkwardly on his hip.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee commented on the injury: “Lungi landed awkwardly on his left hip while fielding during the 3rd T20 International against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

“Subsequent scans confirmed an abdominal muscle wall tear which will rule him out for 3-4 weeks.

“It is a sensitive injury because the abdominal wall is highly loaded during the fast-bowling action so full recovery is important before he can resume bowling at 100% match intensity. He will follow a thorough rehab and treatment plan to give him the best opportunity to return to full fitness.”

Ngidi’s availability for selection for the latter part of the ODI series against New Zealand will be subject to him passing the required return-to-play protocol.