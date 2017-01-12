ODI series preview: Aus v Pak

Australia have axed two ODI stalwarts in Aaron Finch and George Bailey as they go in search of their perfect fifty over combination.

Pakistan meanwhile will be hoping the change of format will bring an upturn in performance on what has thus far been a disastrous tour of Australia.

To make matters worse for Pakistan two players have had to head home with Mohammad Irfan’s mother sadly passing away while Sarfraz Ahmed’s mother has taken ill with the keeper returning home to attend to her.

Mohammad Rizwan will take the gloves until the regular keeper and vice captain returns.

Australia will be handing debuts to the big hitting Chris Lynn and the lanky paceman Billy Stanlake with Glenn Maxwell returning to a side that is packed with hitters.

With David Warner up top, Lynn at four, Mitchell Marsh at five at Glenn Maxwell at six Australia will have a frightening batting lineup for at least the first ODI.

Australia look to have too much firepower for Pakistan but history tells us that you write them off at your peril

Key Men

David Warner had a sublime 2016 in ODI cricket and will be the bedrock of this Australia batting lineup.

With the ball Mitchell Starc and his vicious Yorkers will give the Pakistan batsmen sleepless nights.

For Pakistan Sharjeel Khan will need to prove he can go toe to toe with the big boys of world cricket, at his best he can be as devastating as Warner and Pakistan will need him to fire.

Wahab Riaz’s experience and leadership with the ball in hand should serve Pakistan well and he will need to be at the top of his game to tame the potent Australia order.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith, David Warner, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan, Rahat Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Wahab Riaz.

Fixtures

Friday January 13 1st ODI at the Gabba in Brisbane

Sunday January 15 2nd ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Thursday January 19 3rd ODI at the WACA in Perth

Sunday January 22 4th ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Thursday January 26 (Australia Day) 5th ODI at the Adelaide Oval