Pakistan face tense finale

Pakistan will have nine wickets to work with as they attempt to save the third and final Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground reaching 55 for 1 at stumps on day four.

Try as they might Australia could not remove a stubborn Younus Khan (175 not out) early on the fourth day but they could run through the tail at the other end.

Josh Hazlewood removed Yasir Shah (10) and Imran Khan to wrap up the innings but there was bad news for the Aussies with Matt Renshaw forced to withdraw from the match with a concussion after being struck on the helmet for a second time in the match, this time in the field.

Australia would smash 241 runs in 32 overs with David Warner (55 off 27 balls), Usman Khawaja (79 not out off 98 balls) and Steve Smith (59 off 43 balls) all recording fifties while Peter Handscomb hit an unbeaten 40 off 25 balls.

Pakistan were set a target of 465 to win and while Azhar Ali was stoic in his defense, Sharjeel Khan appeared intent on giving the chase a go.

The debutant who has made a name for himself in limited overs cricket slammed 40 off 38 balls before Nathan Lyon had him caught at midwicket by Warner.

Yasir Shah was sent in as nightwatchman and did his job getting to the close on 3 not out, Azhar was uneaten on 11 at the other end.

Pakistan still need 410 runs to win but more realistically will want to bat out the final day to earn a draw and avoid being whitewashed.