Parnell backed to replace Abbott

After news that Kyle Abbot will be ineligible to play for South Africa emerged, it is likely that Wayne Parnell will be his replacement going into the third and final test against Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

News leaked that Abbot signed a county cricket contract five months ago, meaning that his international career with South Africa is effectively over.

The idea of Parnell stepping up to the first eleven was backed by former Protea captain Ashwell Prince.

Prince reckons that Parnell has all the credentials needed to make his return to international Test cricket, with his last Test match being played three years ago.

“I’d play him. A left-armer complements what South Africa already have,” Prince explained to ESPNcricinfo

“They have got someone who has control in Vernon Philander and Wayne will add to the strike force. He is looking really good and starting to swing the ball back into the right-hander, which is something he had lost.

“He has been working with [national bowling coach] Charl Langeveldt on his approach to the crease.

“It is not as fast as it used to be and that gives him a lot more control. Instead of sprinting in, which used to affect his stability at the crease, he is running in with nice rhythm.

“He has also done work on his wrist and release point.

“There is a lot more maturity to his game. He is in his later 20s and married, maybe that has made the difference,” Prince said.

“He works as hard as anybody in the gym and on his fitness and his game. He is ready.”

The 27-year-old impressed over the weekend as he took six wickets and scored an unbeaten 103 opening the batting for the Cape Cobras during their match against the Highveld Lions.