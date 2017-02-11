PCB questions more players in fixing probe

The Pakistan Cricket Board with assistance from the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit have questioned further players in it’s probe into an alleged attempt to corrupt the PSL.

On Friday February 10 it was announced that the PCB had suspended Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan on suspicion of involvement in the corruption.

The PCB released a statement today indicating that three further players in the form of Mohammad Irfan, Shazaib Hassan and Zulfiqar Babar had been questioned.

All three players remain available to play in the PSL.

The statement from the PCB reads: “The Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit is continuing with inquiries to root out corrupt practices and to safeguard and protect the integrity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“As a part of the investigations Mohammad Irfan was also questioned. He does not face any immediate suspension. PCB’s ACU has also questioned Shazaib Hassan and Zulfiqar Babar. They will continue to play the PSL.

“Chairman PSL, Najam Sethi emphasized that ‘the ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption.’”