Proteas bowlers raring to go

The Proteas bowlers will be looking to put in another clinical performance in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) against New Zealand taking place at Seddon Park.

The bowlers skittled New Zealand out for their lowest total against South Africa (112) in the third ODI in Wellington with a skilful masterclass of seam bowling.

Proteas fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, says the current rotation policy with the bowlers has worked in bringing out the best in the inexperienced line-up.

The bulk of the wickets have been shared between Rabada (4), Dwaine Pretorius (5), Chris Morris (4), Wayne Parnell (3) and Andile Phehlukwayo (2), a ‘new era’ of pace bowlers who have stepped up in the absence of veterans Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel.

“I think we have been performing really well as a bowling unit for some time,” Rabada said in Hamilton on Tuesday.

“We are always confident going into a game but never complacent. We know that the Black Caps can come and get a victory over us tomorrow. They have all of the necessary skill and talent to do it, but we are feeling confident. We are going to get into the game with our minds in the right area, we are looking to put in another clinical performance.

“It’s a really good thing,” he said of the rotation. “We are in a good space with this new crop of players coming in. We have the luxury of a lot all-rounders which gives balance to the team. We have to judge the conditions on the day, some players will rest if the coaching staff feel that they need a rest or if the conditions suit.

“They (selectors) don’t just manage on performance but also give guys rest so that they can come back feeling stronger. With the chopping and changing around it shows that everyone is capable of fulfilling their role.”

A modest Rabada says he doesn’t see himself as the leader of the attack, but rather thrives on the responsibility to execute his skills on the day. He has acknowledged the need to manage his workload ahead of a busy season, and will put his ego aside for the benefit of the team and country.

The fourth ODI gets underway at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday March 1.