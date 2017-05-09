South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he will continue to strive to get the right balance between how much cricket he needs to play and when he needs to rest.

The strapping right-arm seamer has just completed a stint with the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League and will now start preparing for a three-match ODI series against England before the Champions Trophy starts next month.

Pace bowlers are much more vulnerable to injuries as they seem to put a lot more strain on the body with all the cricket being played these days.

The 22-year-old Rabada is a regular for the Proteas in all three formats while he also played county cricket for Kent last year.

Asked if he has found the right formula to cope with all the cricket, Rabada told Reuters: “I think the older I get, the harder it will get, definitely.

“But I’m not there yet. So right now it feels nice, I feel like I can do that.

“Have I found the balance? I don’t know. That’s an ongoing process … There are also some precautions you take to avoid certain mishaps.

“I think I’ve been training nicely, doing what I need to do. I’m continuously finding that balance – how much to bowl, how much to rest and how much to train.”