QDK named ODI player of 2016

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been named as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year.

He is the second South Africa player after AB de Villiers (2010, 2014 and 2015) and ninth overall to clinch this award.

In the voting period, de Kock scored 793 runs in 16 ODIs with four centuries and a half-century. He averaged over 56 and held a strike-rate of just under 98. With the gloves, de Kock dismissed 15 batsmen behind the wickets.

A happy de Kock said: “It’s great to hear that I’ve been named as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year. To be named as the best from among so many good cricketers gives one utmost satisfaction.

“This award obviously rewards consistent performances at the top level and I’m happy to have done well for my team over this period.

“To join a select group of players that include my senior AB de Villiers makes this a special moment, one that I’ll cherish for long. I thank the ICC for selecting me for this award and to my team-members and support staff for all their help and support.”