Rabada and De Kock awarded multi-year contracts

Cricket South Africa have announced the Proteas Men’s and Women’s squads to be awarded national contracts for the 2017-18 season.

The contracts will cover the period from 1 April 2017 to 31 March 2018, which includes, inter-alia, the 2017 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, the ICC Women’s World Cup and the men’s bilateral tours away to England and the home series against Bangladesh, India and Australia.

First time national contracts have been awarded to Stephen Cook, Keshav Maharaj, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo and Tabraiz Shamsi who all made their international debuts during the course of the past contract year.

“With a busy season ahead of us which also means heavier workloads on players, we decided to increase the number of men’s national contracts from 18 to 21,” commented CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “We also needed to recognize that certain players are specialists in certain formats of the game.”

The two young Protea stars, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada, have for the first time been awarded multi-year contracts and thus join the elite player group.

“We are fortunate to have transitioned successfully and we now boast a strong squad made up of young and experienced world class stars,” added Mr Lorgat.

CSA contracted Proteas players: Hashim Amla (Cape Cobras), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Farhaan Behardien (Titans), Stephen Cook (Highveld Lions), Quinton de Kock (Titans), AB de Villiers (Titans), JP Duminy (Cape Cobras), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Dean Elgar (Titans), Imran Tahir (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), David Miller (Knights), Morne Morkel (Titans), Chris Morris (Titans), Wayne Parnell (Cape Cobras), Aaron Phangiso (Highveld Lions), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Vernon Philander (Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Dale Steyn (Cape Cobras).

The Board also approved the 14 contracted Momentum Proteas women’s players for 2017-18.

CSA contracted Women Proteas players: Dané van Niekerk (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Suné Luus (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Lizelle Lee (North West), Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo (Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Masabata Klaas (Free State), Andrie Steyn (Western Province), Moseline Daniels (Boland).

“Congratulations to opening bat Laura Wolvaardt who is the only newcomer to our women’s squad and to both Sune Luus and Ayabonga Khaka who have been promoted to the top tier,” concluded Mr Lorgat.