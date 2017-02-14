Rain washes out Proteas T20 warm-up match

The Proteas’ T20 warm-up match against a New Zealand XI in Auckland on Tuesday has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

The match officials called the match off at the scheduled start time of 15h00 (local time) as the unrelenting showers continued in the area.

The Proteas will have practice sessions on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of the one-off T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park on Friday.

The single T20I will be followed by five ODIs and three Tests, South Africa need to win the ODI series to retain the number one ranking they achieved after whitewashing Sri Lanka in their recent home series.

It is unclear at this stage if any players will be rested for the T20I on Friday with some showing concern over the workload of young paceman Kagiso Rabada.

New Zealand are the number one ranked T20I side on the ICC rankings while South Africa occupy fourth spot behind India and the West Indies.

The Black Caps will retain top spot regardless of what happens in the T20I but South Africa could leapfrog the West Indies into third place with a win.