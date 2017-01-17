Root ready to skipper England if Cook steps down

Joe Root has revealed that he will be willing to take the Test captaincy from Alastair Cook should he decide to step down as England’s skipper.

After leading England for the past five-years, Cook has come under fire for his recent decisions on the field, especially during the 4-0 smashing they received against India during the Test series.

When quizzed by reporters in India, Root said that he would gladly take over the reigns from the 32-year-old but hopes that wouldn’t be the case.

“I’d like to think so,” Root explained.

“I’ve got a lot of experience behind me now in Test cricket, and I feel that I would have something to offer.

“But hopefully it won’t come to that. Cooky’s a great leader. We’ll see what happens.”

While Cook is set to meet with England’s cricket director Andrew Strauss, the 26-year-old explained that there has been no chatter between he and his skipper about the potential role, but they have talked about their personal life.

“I’ve spoken to Cooky a couple of times but it’s been about how the baby is doing and whether we needed any help so he’s been good in that respect,” said Root.

“I’m clueless as to what’s going on and I just hope he makes a decision he’s happy with. He needs space.

“As a player I really would like to see him continue as captain because he’s a great leader and he can take this team forward.”