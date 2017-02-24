Samuels weighs Kolpak deal

West Indies veteran Marlon Samuels has admitted that he is considering ending his international career after being left out of the ODI squad to face England.

Samuels says that he is considering signing a Kolpak deal to play county cricket since his future with the West Indies remains uncertain.

The WICB would only consider players who have been available for the entire regional fifty over competition and Samuels left after two matches to play in the Pakistan Super League.

Samuels feels hard done by as their opponent’s skipper Eoin Morgan had been playing in the same tournament.

Samuels told SportMax Zone: “Why can’t I play some games in the PSL and come back and play against England?

“I’m not 20. You’re still telling me to miss out on everything. Why can’t you compromise?

“The rule they have doesn’t make any sense. You have to compromise.

“Eoin Morgan, the England captain, is playing in the PSL and then he goes to the Caribbean.

“Why can’t I do the same? Why play hard ball in everything?”

Samuels claims to have been offered a lucrative deal to play for Derbyshire in the County Championship.

The allrounder recently passed the ICC’s assessment of his bowling action which would allow him to bowl in international cricket again.

Samuels feels the WICB are not repaying his loyalty: “The money is not the issue at the moment, I’ve been playing international cricket (for close to) 17 years so have set myself the right way.

“This is about principle, about being loyal. I’ve been a loyal soldier for West Indies cricket and continue to play.

“I showed some loyalty, so I expect a bit of loyalty. I’m the only one from 2000 still here, sticking round and playing for the West Indies.”