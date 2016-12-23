Shami ruled out of ODIs

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of both the ODIs and T20Is against England having failed to recover from the knee injury that kept him from playing the last two Tests.

Shami had an operation on his left knee after the 2015 World Cup and spent nearly a year on the sidelines but this knock is to his right knee and he hopes to be back in action in just over a month.

Shami’s absence could pave the way for Ishant Sharma to return to the ODI setup although Barinder Sran has been part of the limited overs teams far more recently than the veteran fast bowler.

Meanwhile batsmen Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane are also doubtful for both series which could open the door for triple centurion Karun Nair to add to his two ODIs to date and possibly make his T20I debut.

Having come through the fifth Test unscathed Lokesh Rahul will be eager to cement his place in the shorter formats and the injuries to top batsman could also see Shikhar Dhawan make his comeback.

India have not indicated whether frontline spinners Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be rested for the limited overs matches in the same fashion as they were against New Zealand.

The ODI and T20I teams have not been in the kind of imperious form the Test unit has enjoyed and will look to find their ideal combinations ahead of next year’s ICC Champions trophy in England.

India and England clash in the first ODI on January 15.