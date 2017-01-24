Starc ready to lead Australia’s attack in India

After winning Australia’s Test player of the year, Aussie paceman Mitchell Starc is hoping to continue his fine form ahead of their tour of India next month.

Starc enjoyed a wonderful 2016. The left-armer was Australia’s shining light in three of the Baggie Green’s disastrous tours.

Against Sri Lanka in the sub-continent, Starc took 24 wickets, while he also claimed 28 wickets in six Tests against South Africa and Pakistan, despite his team-mates suffering underwhelming performances.

The injury-free 26-year-old is hoping to replicate his form against Sri Lanka and take it to India.

“It’s been pleasing to get through the six Test matches this summer and it’s probably the first time I’ve done that in my career. It’s nice to do that for the first time,” Starc said.

“Looking back to Sri Lanka, I guess that’s a blueprint that I’d like to take into India, and the way I approached my bowling there and the plans we talked about in those conditions.

“The wickets are probably going to be different again to Sri Lanka but, at the same time, I was able to take wickets in conditions that probably favoured spin more than pace.

“It’s something I can probably look back on in my approach to the upcoming India series.

“It’s a completely different ball going over to India with the SG and I think reverse swing is going to play a much bigger part than natural swing over there, as we’ve seen in the last few series that we’ve gone to India.”