Super Six takes shape

India and South Africa have been assured of berths in the Super Six stage of the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2017.

Monday sees the final set of matches, and going by current form, the two sides also look set to carry with them a four maximum points into the second phase of the tournament, which runs until 21 February.

According to the tournament playing conditions, teams entering the Super Six stage will carry points gained against other sides that advance from their group. In the Super Six stage, they will play qualifiers from the other group, with the four top teams decided at the end of this stage with accumulated points, out of which the top two sides will contest the final.

The points carried over are important because they will go towards determining the final placings. The top four teams qualify for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 and the ICC Women’s Championship, while the sides making the Super Six stage will be assured of ODI status over the next four-year cycle.

In Group A, India are assured of topping the points table but would be looking to beat Zimbabwe to ensure they carry maximum points. This is because if Zimbabwe pulls off an upset win in the match, they could come into contention with two wins and their qualification would mean India could miss out on those two points.

Sri Lanka are on two wins with a match against Thailand to go on the last day of the preliminary league. Sri Lanka will be through to the Super Six if they beat Thailand. In the unlikely scenario of Sri Lanka losing the match, they will be tied on two wins along with Ireland and Zimbabwe, if Zimbabwe beat India.

In case of a tie on points, the qualification determining order is – most number of wins, higher net run-rate and finally the head to head if both the previous two are unable to determine the qualifier. If the number of wins are equal, as will be here in case of any tie on points since there has been no no-result or tied match so far, the net run-rate will come into effect.

In Group B, South Africa are expected to beat Papua New Guinea and cross over with maximum points and if Pakistan beats Scotland, they will qualify carrying two points. Bangladesh will be the third qualifier in such a scenario.

In the unlikely scenario of Scotland upsetting Pakistan and PNG shocking South Africa, Pakistan Scotland and Bangladesh will be fighting on net run-rate to decide which two teams follow South Africa into the Super Six stage.

Group A scenarios:

If India beat Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka beat Thailand then India, Sri Lanka and Ireland qualify.

If Zimbabwe beats India and Thailand beats Sri Lanka then India top the group but Zimbabwe, Ireland and Sri Lanka tie on four points with the top two advancing on net run-rate.

If India lose to Zimbabwe but Sri Lanka beat Thailand then India and Sri Lanka will qualify, with the third qualifier between Ireland and Zimbabwe to be decided on net run-rate.

Group B scenarios:

South Africa will top the group and carry four points if they beat PNG in their last match.

If Pakistan beat Scotland, they will finish on six points and carry two points to the Super Six.

If South Africa and Pakistan win as expected, Bangladesh will be the third qualifier from the group.

If Scotland upset Pakistan and PNG shock South Africa, South Africa will top the group but Pakistan, Scotland and Bangladesh will be tied on two points each and the net run-rate will decide the remaining two qualifiers.