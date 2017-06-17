T20 Global League owners to be announced on Monday

It’s exciting times for the T20 Global League and only a matter of days before the world gets to meet the eight team owners who have earned the right to be part of cricketing history.

All eyes will be on London on Monday, 19 June 2017 when Cricket South Africa (CSA) will officially announce the eight team owners for the T20 Global League, a brand new T20 League that will kick off in South Africa in November.

Adding to the fan’s anticipation is the growing list of names of some of the best T20 players in the world that have expressed their interest to play in the #T20GL.

Almost 400 players, and counting, from 10 countries have put their names into the hat ahead of the player draft on 19 August.

This includes 162 international players who have played one format or another of international cricket in recent time.

“We are really starting to feel the excitement of the T20 Global League build as we close in on a major milestone in our preparation – that of the owner’s announcement,” said Cricket SA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

“The reveal of the team owners will be momentous for CSA and at the same time will showcase the high quality T20 Global League that we’re building.”

“Judging from the big player names already registered, it is clear that there is incredible interest from cricket stars around the world who are ready to hit the pitch in November, and are as enthusiastic as we are to get the ball rolling, or bowling, so to speak” concluded Lorgat.

Celebrations will be running high in London and South Africa on Monday 19 June. The event will be streamed live on the T20 Global League’s Facebook page from 13h00 UK time as well as www.cricket.co.za and the Cricket SA You Tube channel, with many cricket celebrities and sports stars expected to attend.