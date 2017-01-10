Taylor to miss out on Bangladesh series

After being left out of the recently concluded T20 matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor expressed his disappointment.

The Black Caps decided to select rookie Tom Bruce instead of Taylor, while Corey Anderson batted at No.4, the 32-year-old’s usual spot.

“I was disappointed to be out of the T20 side,” Taylor said.

“I love playing all formats for my country and to get the call on Boxing Day was disappointing. You’ve got to respect the selectors’ decision.

“To answer it back with two 80s [in the Super Smash] was nice but at the same time it is nice to be back in Test cricket.”

Interestingly, Taylor was not allowed to take part in the Big Bash League due to New Zealand’s play-travel rules, despite Kiwi coach Mike Hesson having no problem with it.

“It would have been nice to play in front of 70-odd thousand in the Melbourne derby but New Zealand Cricket have got their protocols on play-travel and you’ve got to respect that,” he continued.

“Hess was all for me going but David [White] had other reasons.

“He didn’t want me to go with the play-travel rule, and he didn’t think it was a good idea with such a big summer ahead. I had a chat with him. He had his reasons. As it worked out I probably wouldn’t have played anyway, with the side strain [which he picked up during the Super Smash and from which he has fully recovered now]. It is what it is.”