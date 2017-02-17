The Fizz ready for Sri Lanka tour

According to Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is fit enough to return to the team for the tour of Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur toured New Zealand with the Tigers but only played in four limited overs matches and was left out of the squad for the Test matches.

He has struggled on the international stage since returning from a shoulder injury sustained while doing a stint with Sussex in English County cricket.

He has returned to Bangladesh and performed solidly in two domestic four-day games for South Zone in the Bangladesh Cricket League.

ESPN Cricinfo quote Minhajul as saying: “I am really impressed with the way he bowled in the second innings [against Central Zone].

“I think he got back his rhythm, so there is no need for him to play the fourth-round match. You can only know whether he will be in the Test team or not when we announce it but I can say that he is ready to play the full series in Sri Lanka.”

The bowler himself is feeling good and looking forward to bowling against Sri Lanka.

Mustafizur told Bangladesh newspaper the Daily Star: “I felt a little discomfort on my back but gradually everything was fine.

“I bowled 31 overs with ease. Playing two rounds of BCL matches helped me a lot to get back full confidence in my bowling.

“I now have full confidence to play the Sri Lanka series but the selectors and team management will take the decision about what would be best for me. I missed the Test in India so I am looking forward to Sri Lanka. Mentally I am also fresh now and I am happy with the way I bowled in the last round of the BCL.”

Mustafizur is considered to be one of Bangldesh cricket’s hottest prospects and a return to fitness and form would be a huge boost for the Tigers.