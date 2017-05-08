England coach Trevor Bayliss was happy with his team’s ODI series victory over Ireland but admits that they will face tougher tests later this summer.

The Three Lions comfortably beat the Irish by 58 runs at Lord’s on Sunday to wrap up 2-0 series whitewash after beating their neighbours by seven wickets in Bristol on Friday.

England take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting on 24 May before the Champions Trophy starts on June 1.

Bayliss said on Sunday: “It’s nice to start the summer with two wins, and we’ve had some good performances in those games.

“We know there are sterner tests coming up, with South Africa in a couple of weeks’ time and then the Champions Trophy coming up after that, but we have won well and we can’t do anything more than that.”

Bayliss also said batsman Jonny Bairstow and fast bowler Mark Wood have made strong claims for regular starting slots in the limited-overs team.

With the hosts deciding to allow Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler to continue to play in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Bairstow struck a blistering 72 off 44 balls on Sunday while Wood looked sharp in both matches against the Irish.

Bayliss was hopeful that the pair will get more opportunities to impress when the first choice players return to international duty.

The Australian mentor said: “I think there’s probably not a lot between the three keepers but the amount of runs Jonny scores, it’d be hard to leave him out. Every time we give him a go, he gets the job done for us.

“Wood brings a bit of extra pace, he’s got that X-factor – he’s our quickest bowler, he can get the ball to reverse as well and he can be hard to handle.

“In the short term we’ll probably have to keep a close eye on (his fitness) but as he gets overs under his belt, I think he can perform in all formats.”