Vijay ton cements India’s dominance

A century from opener Murali Vijay helped India take control of the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad with the hosts reaching 356/3 by the close on day one.

India lost Lokesh Rahul (2) early on but Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara put India on top with a 178 run stand for the second wicket.

The partnership was the pair’s fifth century stand during this home season, which is an India record for a home term.

Pujara fell on 83 having just passed Chandu Borde’s record of 1604 first class runs in a season when he nicked off to Mehedi Hasan.

Virat Kohli would help Vijay make it to his ninth Test century, the third most by an India opener.

Vijay missed a lap sweep off Taijul Islam and saw the ball clatter into his stumps ending his innings at 108 after he and his skipper had put on 54 for the third wicket.

Kohli would score faster than any other India batsman on the first day reaching his hundred in just 130 balls and looking in sublime touch.

The India skipper has scored hundreds against every team that he has played against and has made a fantastic start to Test cricket in 2017.

In the late stages of the day the normally sedate Ajinkya Rahane also chose to free his arms a bit and would end the day with a quick 45 off 60 balls while his skipper went to 111 not out by stumps.

Bangladesh struggle to create any wicket-taking opportunities on the first day and were sloppy in the field, they now face an uphill battle to get back into this contest.