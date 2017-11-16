Wade in the dark about Test future

Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has revealed that he is in the dark as far as his place in the Test XI goes.

At this point Wade does not know if he is still in the Test team’s plans with fellow Tasmanian Tim Paine being linked to a surprise recall.

Before the Sheffield Shield got underway head coach Darren Lehmann threw down the gauntlet to the nation’s wicketkeepers letting them know that runs would get them into the Test set up.

None of the three men who started as favourites for the spot have been able to find runs with Wade, Peter Nevill and Alex Carey all struggling for form with the willow.

Western Australia’s Cameron Bancroft threw his hat in the ring with a big double hundred in the Shield.

Wade told reporters on Thursday: “If they’re talking about changing the keeper, Bancroft has been the only one who has put weight of runs on the board.

“Apart from that, there hasn’t been too much else … I haven’t really seen anyone around the country really throwing their hand up and saying ‘it’s my spot’.”

Wade’s Tasmania teammate Tim Paine has been leading the Cricket Australia XI against the touring English and impressed coach Ryan Harris.

Harris said of Paine: “His glovework is very good.

“If he gets some runs, you just don’t know.

“Without a keeper jumping out making runs, you’ve obviously got to pick your best gloveman. I’m interested to see who they pick in that space.”

The squad for the first Test against England will be announced on Friday 17 November.