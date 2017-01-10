Warner slams Australia’s schedule

David Warner is unhappy with Australia’s cricketing schedule, saying that the overlapping timetable will result in some players pulling out of certain formats.

Because of their intense schedule, some players will have to pull out of the Baggie Green’s three-match T20 series against Australia as they will have to prepare for the four-match Test series against India, which will start a day after their 20 over matches concludes.

Warner added that it will hinder the players ambitions of making it into the T20 2018 World Cup squad and that Australia should always aim to put their best eleven on the field.

“It is very, very poor scheduling,” he told News Corp Australia.

“To have your Test team going away to play a Test match and one-dayers overseas, it doesn’t make any sense to us. I don’t like it.

“Those of us who are part of the T20 team have a bigger goal and bigger picture, and that is to win a World Cup.

“If we are not playing any T20 cricket in Australia where the next World Cup is meant to be, it becomes quite a tough thing for selectors to work around.

“You want to be putting your best team on the park all the time.

“We have one-day stuff where you can put your foot down and prove some things, but for me it’s about playing my best in any of the three formats that you play.”