Who will be the final eight?

Anticipation is mounting as Cricket South Africa moves closer to selecting the eight team owners of the new South African T20 Global League, as it was officially named last week.

In another major step towards establishing a new T20 League in South Africa, Team Owners and Host Cities for the T20 Global League will be announced at a launch event at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on 19 June. Potential owners, investors and fans alike should mark their calendars for the big announcement.

Attesting to the big business potential of the T20 Global League, CSA received more than 150 Expressions of Interest (EOI) from around the world during February and March 2017.

“We have narrowed our search down to a very select shortlist and we are presently engaging with each of the shortlisted potential owners to ensure that we find the best fit for each team,” said CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat.

To ensure due diligence throughout the bidding procedures, the selection process has been run by EY (previously known as Ernst & Young).

Each of the eight marquee Protea players will be allocated to a new franchise team based in the city he has either been historically associated with, or a city with which he can build a strong association. The selection of host cities for the T20 Global League is anticipated to create a friendly city rivalry across the country and having a hometown Protea hero in each of the teams will add to the sportainment.

“We feel confident that with a mix of passionate team owners and the local and international marquee players who make up some of the world’s best cricketers, the South African T20 Global League will be a fast-paced and exciting tournament that will capture the attention of sports fans worldwide,” added Lorgat.

The rest of each team’s players will be drafted in August and the inaugural edition of the T20 Global League will kick off in November 2017.