Windies consider Pakistan tour

It is understood that the West Indies Cricket Board have received a proposal for a T20 tour to Pakistan from the PCB.

The proposal includes a detailed security plan and the WICB are apparently keen for the tour to go ahead subject to security clearances and agreement from the player’s association.

Roland Holder WICB manager of cricket operations told ESPNcricinfo: “There is an offer [from the PCB] to play two T20 matches in Pakistan, subject to Players’ Association agreement and security clearance.

“The WICB has received a security plan from the PCB, which we have forwarded to our internal security manager, WIPA and an independent international security firm whom we have also engaged to provide a security report.

“WIPA and WICB are carrying out its own due diligence prior to making a determination as to the security situation since the safety of the players and staff is paramount. Once those reports are received a final decision will be made after WICB conducts a recce of the venues.”

The idea would be for the series to be contested partially in Lahore and partially in the United States at the Lauderhill sports complex where the West Indies took on India in 2016.

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell has agreed to play in the Pakistan Super League and has no reservations about visiting Pakistan while former skipper Darren Sammy has indicated that he would travel if security celarance was granted.

FICA, the international players’ association, still have reservations about visits to Pakistan with Tony Irish, the group’s executive chairman saying: “We are in the process of obtaining updated security advice on playing the PSL final in Lahore.

“We don’t expect much change in the advice previously obtained, but will await the updated situation and then communicate to players.

“As previously pointed out players play in the PSL as individuals and therefore each make their own decisions on whether to play in Lahore or not. The security risks as communicated by FICA are a factor in their decision making.”

Zimbabwe toured Pakistan for three ODIs in 2016 but the first tour since 2009 was marred by a suicide attack near the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.