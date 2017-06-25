Windies outgunned in shortened clash with India

The gulf in quality between India and their hosts the West Indies was apparent as the tourists claimed a 105 run ODI victory in Trinidad.

The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the five match series after the first match was washed out on Friday.

Rain delayed the start of the game and reduced the encounter to 43 overs per side.

The West Indies won the toss and put India in to put with openers Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan making them regret the decision.

The pair put on 114 before Dhawan was stumped off the bowling of Ashley Nurse for 63 off 59 balls.

Rahane would go on to become only the second India opener to register an ODI century in the Caribbean after Rahul Dravid.He added a further 97 for the second wicket with skipper Virat Kohli before being bowled by Miguel Cummins for 103.

ALSO READ: India down hosts in World Cup opener

In pursuit if quick runs India suffered a mini-collapse losing Rahane, Hardik Pandya (4), Yuvraj Singh (14) and skipper Kohli (87) but would finish with a massive 310 on the board helped by a final over that saw Jason Holder bowl three no-balls.

In reply the West Indies found themselves in trouble early on as they lost Kieorn Powell and Jason Mohammed for ducks with Bhuvneshwar Kumar doing the damage and leaving the hosts 4 for 2.

Evin Lewis dug in with the more fluent Shai Hope but their stand of 89 came too slowly to cause any concern for India.

Hope was able to put the bad balls away and hit sixes in successive overs before Lewis tried to heave one out of the ground but was deceived in the flight and became the first of Kuldeep’s three wickets.

Kuldeep (3/50) debuted in the first match of the series but it was rained off before he could get in on the action.

Hope hit 81 off 88 balls but his innings was something of a lone hand and when he departed the West Indies closed out the chase with no real hope of reaching the target.

Roston Chase was the next highest scorer with his 33 not out and the West Indies limped to a total of 205/6 and never looked like being competitive.