Yorks capture Handscomb

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have announced the signing of Australia batsman Peter Handscomb as overseas professional in 2017.

Handscomb made his Test debut for Australia at the end of November against South Africa and has impressed as a top order batsman.

He scoried 105 in only his second match for the baggy green under lights at The Gabba against Pakistan.

The 25-year-old has played 64 First-Class matches and has a batting average of 41.37. The Victoria and Melbourne Stars batsman will be available to play in all three formats for Yorkshire over the summer.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said: “We are delighted to secure Peter’s signature for the 2017 season. Peter is a player that we have been aware of for a couple of years now and he has made an excellent start to his Test career.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Headingley and hope that he enjoys playing his cricket for Yorkshire next year.”

Andrew Gale, First XI Coach added: “Peter is someone that we have had our eye on for a while. We looked at him as an option for last season, but the schedules didn’t quite work out. Since then he has gone from strength-to-strength, breaking into the Australian team and scoring his first Test hundred last week.

“We are getting a guy who is on the up. He is young and wants to prove himself on the biggest stage. That will be good for us in county cricket.

“Number three is where he might slot into in county cricket, but that is yet to be decided. He gives us another option with the gloves as well as he keeps wicket in the shorter forms for Victoria.

“The good thing is that he is a good player in all formats which suits us well given that he will be available for most of the season.”