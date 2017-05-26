Zampa confident he will play a role

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa is confident that he will play some role for his team in the Champions Trophy despite the quality of their pace attack.

Skipper Steve Smith will be tempted to start the tournament with an all-out pace attack but the tweaker feels the pitches will slow up towards the back end.

Zampa feels that Australia’s pace stocks are pleasing but hopes to come into it more as the three week tournament reaches its climax.

The leggie told a press gathering on Thursday: “I think the general feeling is that the wickets here will slow up in the back end of the tournament.

“I’m preparing for that, but I’m prepared to play every game. We’ve been selecting teams in the last 24 months (based) on the conditions and with the fire power we have with the ball, it’s always handy to have.”

The leg-spinner led the ODI wicket-takers list for 2016 but has had few opportunities in the starting XI in 2017.

Zampa feels Australia will take a horses for courses approach throughout the tournament just as they have done for the last year.

He added: “The way we’ve selected teams recently, it’s just the conditions.

“I think if the conditions suit, which hopefully they will for me, (I’ll play).

“You can see a lot of dry wickets in England as well so I think I can have a pretty big role to play in this tournament.”

Australia have two warm-up matches ahead of the Champions Trophy, taking on Sri Lanka on Friday at the Oval before meeting Pakistan on Sunday at Edgbaston.