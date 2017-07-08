Zimbabwe fined for slow over-rate in fourth ODI

Zimbabwe has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka during the fourth One-Day International in Hambantota on Saturday.

Chris Broad of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Graeme Cremer’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Cremer has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If Zimbabwe commits another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Cremer as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Cremer and he will face a suspension.

Cremer pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Nigel Llong and Ranmore Martinesz, third umpire Ian Gould and fourth official Ruchira Palliyaguruge.