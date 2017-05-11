Zimbabwe to get $94 million under new ICC funding model

Zimbabwe Cricket is set to receive $94 million for the cycle 2016-2023 under the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s revised revenue-sharing model.

The ICC Board, by an overwhelming majority, passed the new financial model during meetings held in Dubai from 23 to 27 April 2017.

Under the revised revenue distribution model, Zimbabwe will now get $19 million more than it would have received over the eight-year period.

Based on current forecasted revenues and costs, India will get $293 million across the eight-year cycle, England $143 million, Zimbabwe $94 million and the remaining seven Full Members $132 million each.

Constitutional changes approved

The ICC also agreed on a new constitution which will work towards getting more nations playing Test cricket, equal weight of votes for all board members regardless of membership status and bringing in an independent female director.

The originally proposed changes to the constitution included a clause that opened the possibility of Full Members being relegated to Associate status.

But under the revised version that will be presented to the ICC annual conference for adoption in June, the potential for reclassification of full membership was removed, with the ICC Board acknowledging the need to sustain and grow the number of members competing at the top level.

Bid to host 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier

Zimbabwe has put in a bid to host the 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier, a cricket tournament meant to decide the final qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England.

The top two teams at the qualifier event will join the eight teams who will have already qualified for the World Cup through their ranking in the ICC ODI Championship.

The 2018 ICC World Cup Qualifier was originally scheduled to take place in Bangladesh, but this is likely to change as Bangladesh appear certain to qualify automatically for the prestigious 50-over tournament.