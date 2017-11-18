England to host Proteas and White Ferns

The England and Wales Cricket Board have confirmed that their women’s side will host South Africa and New Zealand in a busy home summer in 2018.

Nearly a year on from winning the ICC Women’s World Cup, England will play South Africa in three One-Day Internationals, before New Zealand join them for a Twenty20 International tri-series.

The tri-series will take place as double-headers over three days, before the top two sides face off in the final.

New Zealand will then stay back for three ODIs. All the one-day games will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

“We are very excited to be staging two different series against high-class opposition next summer with an expanded fixture list reflecting increased spectator interest in watching the England Women’s team in action,” Clare Connor, ECB director of women’s cricket, said on Thursday (November 16). “Both South Africa and New Zealand will be tough tests for England and we can expect a competitive and exciting summer of cricket ahead in both formats.”

England, who is battling Down Under for the Ashes, are also expected to travel to India for a tri-series with the hosts and Australia, the dates for which haven’t been confirmed yet.

Schedule:

Women’s Championship ODIs v South Africa

9 June: First ODI – New Road, Worcester

12 June: Second ODI (day-night) – County Ground, Hove

15 June: Third ODI (day-night) – Canterbury

T20 Tri-series (England, South Africa, New Zealand)

20 June, County Ground, Taunton: South Africa v New Zealand; England v South Africa

23 June, County Ground, Taunton: England v South Africa; England v New Zealand

28 June, County Ground, Bristol: South Africa v New Zealand; England v New Zealand

1 July, County Ground, Chelmsford: Final

Women’s Championship ODIs v New Zealand

7 July: First ODI – Emerald Headingley, Leeds

10 July: Second ODI (day-night) – County Ground, Derby

13 July: Third ODI (day-night) – County Ground, Grace Road