Zimbabwe romp to win over Ireland

Zimbabwe women put in a much improved performance to see off Ireland in their second quadrangular series match in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Sharne Mayers won the toss and put Ireland in to bat looking for a better performance than in their series opener against South Africa

Zimbabwe struck early through Josephine Nkomo who had Mary Waldron caught for 4 off the fifth ball of the match.

Leah Paul and Laura Delany steadied for Ireland adding 46 for the second wicket before Mary-Ann Musonda castled the latter for 13.

Musonda struck again ten overs later removing Gaby Lewis (20) by the same method.

When Paul departed for 33 off the bowling of Loren Thsuma it seemed Ireland would again collapse in a heap but there was some stern lower-order resistance.

Shauna Kavanagh struck what would have been her maiden ODI fifty had this match carried that status and she would end on 53 bowled by Nkomo.

There was a handy effort from Jennifer Gray who hit 24 but Precious Marange ran through the tail picking up 4/32 from her 8.1 overs.

In reply Zimbabwe overcame some early jitters after losing opener Chipo Mugeri (12) and number three Anesu Mushangwe (14) cheaply to chase down the 210 runs needed to win.

Tshuma played a patient knock of 25 from 52 balls to stem the flow of wickets while skipper Mayers played a captain’s knock of 46 not out taking over the anchor role after the former was trapped leg before by Kavanagh.

Despite losing wicketkeeper Modester Mupachikwa (9) shortly after Tshuma, Mayers and player of the match Musonda (65*) would guide Zimbabwe to victory with a brilliant unbroken 125 run fifth wicket stand.