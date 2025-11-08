There's just no topping the Mumbai Indians' wealth.

The Twenty20 revolution has transformed cricket into a global commercial powerhouse.

What began as a short-format experiment has now blossomed into leagues generating billions in revenue, attracting top talent, and forging franchises that are not just cricketing entities but global brands.

From Mumbai to Manchester, these franchises are worth hundreds of millions of dollars, reflecting their on-field success, fan engagement, and commercial potential.

Here, we rank the seven most valuable T20 franchises in the world, based on their estimated market worth, sponsorship deals, and brand strength.

1. Mumbai Indians (India): $150 million

The Mumbai Indians are the undisputed kings of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Owned by India’s Reliance Industries, the franchise has won a record five IPL titles and boasts one of the largest fan bases in cricket.

Beyond success on the field, Mumbai Indians have built a brand empire through strategic partnerships, merchandise, and a global following.

Their consistent performances, coupled with star players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, contribute to their top valuation.

Mumbai Indians are not just a cricket team; they are a cultural phenomenon in India and among the Indian diaspora.

2. Chennai Super Kings (India): $135 million

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are arguably the most iconic IPL franchise. With four IPL titles and a reputation for consistency, CSK has cultivated a fanatical following, known as the ‘Yellow Army’.

Their brand value extends beyond cricket through sponsorships, endorsements, and global tours. Despite being suspended in 2015, the franchise returned stronger, proving their enduring market power and ability to attract elite talent.

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (India): $120 million

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have long been one of the IPL’s most glamorous franchises, driven by superstar Virat Kohli and a history of star-studded line-ups.

While IPL silverware eluded them until their first tournament win in 2025, their marketing strength, merchandise sales, and massive social media presence make them one of the most valuable franchises globally.

The team’s bold colours, passionate fan base, and iconic players ensure they remain commercially dominant in India.

4. Sydney Sixers (Australia): $65 million

The Sydney Sixers are the crown jewel of the Big Bash League in Australia. With multiple BBL titles and strong performances in the Champions League T20, the Sixers have carved a niche for themselves both domestically and internationally.

Their value stems from consistent on-field success, strong corporate sponsorships, and a loyal fan base that fills the SCG for every home game.

5. Melbourne Stars (Australia): $60 million

Melbourne Stars, also competing in the BBL, are another Australia powerhouse. With a large fan base, high-profile signings, and strong local and corporate support, the Stars are among the league’s most valuable franchises.

The team’s branding, community engagement, and presence in the Melbourne sports market contribute significantly to their financial muscle.

6. Manchester Originals (England): $45 million

The Manchester Originals, competing in England’s Hundred, have quickly established themselves as a marketable franchise. With international stars on their roster and strategic partnerships in place,

The Originals have leveraged Manchester’s sporting culture to create a strong brand. Though newer than IPL or BBL teams, they are rapidly gaining value and recognition.

7. Lahore Qalandars (Pakistan): $40 million

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has grown significantly in recent years, with Lahore Qalandars emerging as one of its most valuable teams. Strong fan engagement, innovative marketing campaigns, and success on the field have boosted their valuation.

The franchise also invests heavily in grassroots cricket, which strengthens its brand while contributing to Pakistan’s cricketing pipeline.

